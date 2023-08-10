MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced new Broadway productions coming to the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

This year’s Broadway in McAllen season will return with four shows including Chicago, Johnny Cash, Jesus Christ Superstar and Come From Away.

The city is collaborating with The Nederlander Theatre in New York City to bring performers to the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s about the experience that our community is going to have when they see Broadway right here in McAllen,” Roy Rodriguez, McAllen City Manager said.

Since 2016, the McAllen Performing Arts Center has hosted popular productions including Annie, Jersey Boys and Les Misérables.

“We’ve been having Broadway shows since we’ve opened and we’re really proud of that,” Rodriguez said.

Tickets for the 2023-2024 season are now available for purchase.