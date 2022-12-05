BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said.

Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The department stated the four men fled the scene after being found with large bundles of marijuana in the Brownsville Ship Channel area.

The men were later found hiding under a bridge, the sheriff’s office stated.

The bundles weighed a total of 136.6 pounds, authorities said.

The men were arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.