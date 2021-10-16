Four men arrested in connection to Mission murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials have arrested four men in connection to a shooting death that took place near Mission.

On Saturday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced the men were charged in the murder of Leonardo Veliz, 22, who was shot along with a 21-year-old man, near 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm Drive in Mission on Thursday. The 21-year-old victim is currently being treated at a local hospital in stable but critical condition.

Jose Maria Victoria Jr., 21, is accused of murdering Veliz. Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 21, Angel Mata, 18, and Jonathan Mora, 19, are charged with hiding firearms used in the murder.

Rolando Tovar Sanchez, Angel Mata, and Jonathan Mora (photos: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, Victoria was taken into custody at his home in Peñitas by HCSO with assistance from the Peñitas Police Department.

Victoria is charged with 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree criminal attempt murder. He remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

Tovar, Mata, and Mora are charged with tampering physical evidence. They remain in jail on bonds of $75 thousand.

The incident took place on Thursday when several witnesses stated they saw several men with handguns fighting in the parking lot of a Stripes store at FM 492 and HWY 107 in Mission.

Law enforcement later received a call from a motorist who saw two men with gunshot wounds bleeding in their vehicle. The motorist took the two men to the hospital where Veliz later died.