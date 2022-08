Store workers cleaning up after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree in McAllen.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen.



According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road.

Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.