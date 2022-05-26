DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the Valley are on high alert after the Uvalde shooting earlier this week.

Donna ISD is one of the schools making changes after receiving information about a credible threat of violence against one of its schools.

The school district sent out a notice Wednesday evening advising parents that school would be canceled until May 31 and staff will work from home.

“On May the 24th, 2022, on Tuesday we received an anonymous tip of a possible school threat,” said Donna Police chief, Gilbert Guerrero.

The anonymous tip led to the investigation and arrest that stopped the threat.

“Our investigators worked diligently in this case, federal state, and local and we are pretty sure that we foiled the plan to whatever was going to happen and it’s not going to happen. I want to reassure them that we’re good,” he said.

Guerrero confirmed that during the investigation there was no evidence of a target list and could not confirm if weapons or any additional evidence was discovered.

Donald Crist, Donna ISD’s police chief, said the four people were arrested and all are Donna ISD students.

“There are two juveniles, they will be going in front of a juvenile magistrate tomorrow,” said Crist.

The other two males involved in the threat are Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja, both 17 years old.

Montelongo and Pantoja were both arraigned and charged with second-degree felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and issued a bond of $750 thousand dollars.

“We are going to prosecute these types of cases. What we see here and maybe you’ve heard of other things going on just recently, we’re taking these cases very serious at this point,” said Hidalgo County criminal district attorney, Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr.

Threats were also made in other parts of the Valley today including Raymondville, where a male juvenile was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

In Mercedes, a 17-year-old was also arrested for making a terroristic threat, but also in Mercedes, a bomb threat caused the school to evacuate.

Chief Guerrero said it was important for the community to remain vigilant and urged people to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“If your son or your kid is posting on his Facebook, guns, rifles, M14s, knives, you got to tell somebody that,” said Guerrero.