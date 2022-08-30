EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County.

According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than 70.

With a new total of 848 reported positive cases, 107 are in Hidalgo County hospitals and 19 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

As stated in the press release, out of the new cases 109 are reported to be school staff and 132 are students.