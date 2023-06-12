PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people have been charged with capital murder in connection to a killing in Pharr.

The arraignment occurred Monday evening at the Pharr Municipal Court.

Abraham Gonzalez, Blanca Gutierrez, Flor Alexis Sedano and Juan Gustavo were charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Sunday afternoon, Pharr police assisted in a welfare check for a home on Feather Avenue. There they discovered the body of a deceased man inside.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigators are working with Pharr PD on the investigation.

All the suspects except for Gonzalez were issued a bond of $1 million for the offense of capital murder, $1 million for aggravated robbery and $500,000 for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Due to his criminal history, as recent as April, Gonzalez was issued a bond of $2 million for capital murder. His bonds for the remaining two charges are the same as the three other suspects.