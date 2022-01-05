Four arrested in connection to Mission murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting death that occurred in Mission on Monday.

On Wednesday, officials formally charged Jaqueline Duenes, Alejandro Bermudes, 25, and Roberto Martinez, 28, with failure to identify a felony in connection to the shooting death of Edgar Treviño, 31, who was found dead on Monday. Police say the main murder suspect has been arrested and will be charged on Thursday.

According to police, Treviño was shot with a shotgun in a drug-related transaction on Monday afternoon on Tulipan Street in Mission.

Officials say all three of the charged suspects have a criminal history. They were in close proximity when the victim was killed, according to police.

This case remains under investigation.