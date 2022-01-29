MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested four in the death of a 53-year-old man who was shot Thursday night.

On January 27, McAllen PD responded to a call on the 2900 block of W. Pecan Ave in McAllen at 10:07 p.m.

Rosendo Benitez, 53, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to McAllen PD.

Three adults and one juvenile have been identified as suspects in connection to shooting death and are being charged. Arraignment is pending.

Amador Sandoval (17), Sandra Edith Moralez (18), and Carlos Gustavo Macias Mora (18) are being charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Mora is currently in custody in Mission on an unrelated charge.

An unidentified male juvenile is also being charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Chief of Police, Victor Rodriguez, spoke of the investigation in a statement.