EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police arrested four suspects after finding them in a semi-truck filled with $13,000 worth of cocaine.

At 1 a.m. Edinburg Police were dispatched to Freddy Gonzalez and 28th Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers encountered four individuals inside a white semi-trailer on the 1700 block of South 28th Street.

After investigating, officers discovered a package containing 163.91 grams of cocaine and determined that three of the four individuals were undocumented.

The individuals have been identified by police as Alberto Ramirez, 32, Karla Maribel Lopez-Portales, 28, Adan Polanco, 27, and Jorge Arguetay Argueta.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony. His bond is set at $35,000. Lopez-Portales was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. Her bond is set at $40,000.

Polanco faces one count of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. According to police, an arraignment is pending his release from the hospital. Argueta was released to U.S. Border Patrol.

