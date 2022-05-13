HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase.

Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. Torres was also charged with evading arrest.

The four individuals are all residents of Harlingen.

At 1:51 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Harlingen police responded to the 700 W. Block of Filmore Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim told authorities that the vehicle was taken without his consent by a man and three women.

The vehicle was later located at the intersection of Ed Carey Drive and S. Frontage Road in Harlingen. A car chase began, with the stolen vehicle coming to a final stop on Old Alice Road in Brownsville.

The four were taken into custody with assistance from San Benito PD, Brownsville PD, US Border Patrol and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.