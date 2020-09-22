Founder of Global Blue Technologies gets life sentence for sex trafficking charges

Newsome also said he’d have someone else teach the girls how to perform sex acts.

Corpus Christi, Texas (KVEO)—A 68-year-old aquaculture company owner has been sentenced to life following his conviction of sex trafficking of a minor female.

A Corpus Christi federal jury deliberated for one day before convicting David Keith Wills, following a 10-day trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Wills, previously from Rockport and South Padre Island, is the founder and part owner of Global Blue Technologies.

The jury convicted him on multiple counts of sex trafficking and enticement of a child as well as one count of conspiring to obstruct justice.

At the hearing, the court heard a statement from the victim detailing how Wills destroyed her childhood and caused her lifelong trauma.

“For three years, this individual preyed on the innocence of our most vulnerable population relying on economic and psychological manipulation to control and silence his victim,” said Mark Dawson, special agent in charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Houston. “With today’s sentencing we have removed this predator from the community and sent a resounding message that we are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to exploit our nation’s children.”

At trial, the jury heard that from 2012 to 2015, Willis conspired with his mistress Maria Candelaria Losoya to traffic the minor for sex beginning when she was 10-years-old.

Losoya and Wills used their cell phones to arrange meetings at several different locations where Wills would sexually assault the girl, according to court records.

These included Wills and Losoya’s respective residences, as well as hotels and motels in the greater Corpus Christi area.

Wills sexually assaulted the 10 year old multiple times until she reported it in April 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Court records say Wills promised to pay the victim’s college tuition if he was allowed to sexually assault the girl.

Records also say Wills reimbursed Losoya for gifts to the victim. These included an iPad, Bose headphones, flatscreen TV, Apple laptop, trampoline, swimming pool and a school trip to Washington D.C.

After the victim reported the abuse, Wills conspired with a friend to remove a laptop from his home, wanting to destroy it to prevent law enforcement from seizing and reviewing it, according to the records.

Several witnesses testified at the trial including the minor victim, forensic interviewer, the nurse who first examined her, several state and federal law enforcement officers and an expert witness.

Home Land Security Investigations (HSI) conducted the investigation with assistance of Brownsville Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Wills was ordered to pay $172,000 restitution to the minor and $85,000 in fines.