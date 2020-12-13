Foundation pays off slain McAllen officer’s house mortgage

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The family of a McAllen officer killed in the line of duty had their mortgage paid off by a foundation assisting the loved ones of fallen first responders.

On Sunday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation revealed it fully paid off the house mortgage for the family of McAllen Officer Edelmiro Garza who was killed on duty in July.

The family joined the Fallen First Responder Home Program of the foundation shortly after Garza’s death and in five months received the good news.

“Although a tragedy has occurred, it’s a big blessing that our mortgage is being paid off. Having the mortgage paid off during the Season of Hope feels like a big burden taken off my shoulders during these difficult times,” said Brenda, Garza’s widow and mother of his four children.

This is the second time the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has contributed to a fallen officer’s family’s mortgage.

In 2019, the foundation paid off the mortgage of Mission Corporal Jose Espericueta, who was killed in June 2019.

Overall, the house program of the foundation has helped pay off 250 houses since it started in 2015.

The foundation hopes to pay off 36 house mortgages this year.

Tunnel to Towers was created to honor the life of New York firefighter Stephen Stiller, who lost his life in the events of September 11, 2001. You can donate to the foundation at tunnel2towers.org.