Foster Angels are in need of donations this holiday season

Local News

by: Xochilt Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – While most kids wake up loved on Christmas day, others are in need of help to feel the same.

Foster Angels Community Outreach Director, Lucy M. Wolthoff expresses her gratitude to be the voice of many foster kids lives.

“Seeing these kids opening a gift, it’s a different kind of look they give you, it’s a look that nobody can ever replace and its been just an amazing experience for myself, she said.”

According to Wolthoff, there has been 776 kids in the foster care program just in Cameron and Hidalgo County.

“Our mission is to provide basic needs and to fulfill life enhancing experiences for these kids and to give them a chance, says Wolthoff.”

For further information on how you can help bring joy to a child’s life this holiday season you can visit Foster Angels‘ website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday