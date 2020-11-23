Foster Angels are in need of donations this holiday season

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – While most kids wake up loved on Christmas day, others are in need of help to feel the same.

Foster Angels Community Outreach Director, Lucy M. Wolthoff expresses her gratitude to be the voice of many foster kids lives.

“Seeing these kids opening a gift, it’s a different kind of look they give you, it’s a look that nobody can ever replace and its been just an amazing experience for myself, she said.”

According to Wolthoff, there has been 776 kids in the foster care program just in Cameron and Hidalgo County.

“Our mission is to provide basic needs and to fulfill life enhancing experiences for these kids and to give them a chance, says Wolthoff.”

For further information on how you can help bring joy to a child’s life this holiday season you can visit Foster Angels‘ website.