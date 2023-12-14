FORT BROWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fort Brown Station Border Community Liaison in partnership with the Marines Corps Reserve, has started the Toys for Tots campaign.

In an effort to collect more toys, the partners will host the second annual Toys for Tots Flag Football Tournament at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen.

The tournament will take place on Friday, December 15. All toys collected will be allocated to less fortunate children and will be distributed to local schools in our area.

Fort Brown Station Border Patrol Agent Joey “Gucci” Garcia shared more on the event.