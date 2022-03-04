WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District held a special board meeting to hear a grievance complaint from an employee who says he was wrongfully terminated after retaliation from district administrators.

On Tuesday, Joe Campos, a former Weslaco ISD employee, voiced his grievance to the school board and requested to get his job back. The board voted to table the item, postponing it to a date yet to be determined.

During the meeting, a district official stated Campos was reprimanded for several violations, including sleeping in a district vehicle, unexcused absences, failing to disclose outside employment, keeping doors unlocked, and not wearing his uniform. Administrators used these issues to terminate his employment.

Campos’s exact title was not revealed in the meeting, however, he did state he was an auxiliary officer at several campuses at the district from 2013 until his termination in July 2021.

Campos provided background to the incidents in question, which all took place from September 2020 to February 2021.

The former Weslaco ISD officer stated that he did disclose employment with the district when he was hired in 2013. Campos has worked with the Edcouch Police Department since 2008, however, he switched to a reserve officer due to commitments with the district.

At times, the administrator in charge of his position would schedule Campos at times that conflicted with his schedule with Edcouch PD without warning, according to Campos. These actions led to Campos missing his shifts with Weslaco ISD and caused the reprimand for unexcused absences.

Campos stated that he slept in the district vehicle during his lunch break and stated he did not know that was forbidden.

With Campos’s shift ending at 7 p.m., he states that he has no control over doors being locked due to janitors cleaning the buildings after he leaves.

Lastly, Campos contended that he removed his uniform because the material used for the uniform at the time was uncomfortable. He stated he was “drenched in sweat” and had to switch out his uniform throughout his shift.

Campos shifted the blame to district administrators and alleged they conducted a “closed-door policy” and retaliated against him for voicing complaints.

At Weslaco East High School, Campos stated that students “do donuts in the parking lot” and commit other violations but he was instructed to turn away from those issues.

Campos placed the blame on a former security department director who is no longer with the district. He attempted to be cordial in his statement to the school board but noted that she’s no longer employed because of misconduct.

Weslaco ISD has faced several grievances from current and former employees in 2022 who state they were treated poorly by administrators. It is yet to be seen what the district plans to do with Campos and the other employees. The district is currently in a transition period as they look to instate a permanent Superintendent.