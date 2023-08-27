McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former state trooper accused of assisting his father’s drug trafficking organization may plead guilty on Monday.

Pablo Talavera Jr., 35, of Pharr agreed to plead guilty to making a false statement. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a drug trafficking charge against him.

During a hearing on Aug. 22, however, U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker had concerns about the deal.

“It says that, allegedly, he intentionally and willfully stated to the FBI agent that he did not know his father was involved in illegal narcotics trafficking,” Hacker said, according to an audio recording of the hearing. “When, in truth and in fact, he knew that the father was.”

Talavera’s father and his uncle, Elias, managed a drug trafficking organization that shipped methamphetamine from Texas to Tennessee, according to documents filed by prosecutors.

The FBI spent roughly two years investigating the organization, which agents dubbed the “Talavera DTO.”

Agents arrested Talavera, his father, his uncle and his sister-in-law, Alondra Jacqueline De Leon, in 2021.

His father and his sister-in-law pleaded guilty. His uncle pleaded not guilty.

During the investigation, an informant told the FBI that Talavera’s father was kidnapped by a drug cartel in 2019.

Members of the family met to discuss the kidnapping.

“Present during the discussions was Talavera Jr.,” according to the criminal complaint against him, which summarizes what an informant told the FBI. “Talavera Jr. would have known of Talavera Sr.’s involvement in drug trafficking.”

Talavera, though, told the FBI that he didn’t know his father was a drug trafficker.

Making a false statement to an FBI agent is only a crime if the statement is “material,” which means the statement could influence the FBI, regardless of whether or not the FBI actually relied upon the false statement.

Hacker questioned whether or not Talavera’s statement was material.

“How did that influence the FBI in a way that it was a material misrepresentation?” Hacker said. “In essence, if they know his father’s involved in drug trafficking, the fact that he denies it — did it cause them to stop investigating? Did it cause them to alter it in any way?”

After the kidnapping, the FBI was placed in a difficult position, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse Salazar, who is prosecuting the case.

The FBI was conducting a criminal investigation that targeted the Talavera DTO, and trying to find out which members of the family were involved. At the same time, the FBI was trying to secure the release of Talavera’s father.

“Mr. Talavera, at the time, was a state trooper,” Salazar said. “And so these law enforcement folks got with him because he was a law enforcement officer at the time.”

Hacker wasn’t convinced.

Attorney Carlos A. Garcia of Mission, who represents Talavera, said the false statement charge wasn’t their first choice.

During the investigation, the FBI caught Talavera running a license plate number through a law enforcement database. Garcia said they discussed a charge that involved accessing a computer without consent.

“That statute apparently had been undermined by some case law,” Garcia said. “So we elected to go with the false statement.”

Hacker said he would review the matter and scheduled a follow-up hearing for Monday afternoon.