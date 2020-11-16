Former St. Joseph star Kai Money earns scholarship at U.T.

Local News

by: Jim Bob Breazeale

Posted: / Updated:

Kai Money addresses his Longhorn teammates after finding out he was awarded a scholarship. (Screengrab via @TexasFootball)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Kai Money, a former standout quarterback at Brownsville St. Joseph who walked on to the University of Texas football team as a wide receiver, is now on scholarship.

Texas head coach Tom Herman made the decision last week and called Money’s parents to help him break the news.

They recorded a video message to Kai, which was played on the video board at Darrel K. Royal Memorial Stadium after a Longhorns practice.

“Kai boy,” said Phillip Money, standing next to his wife, Lisa. “Your mom and I are super, super happy for you. All your hard work over the years, has paid off. You’re now on scholarship.”

The team erupted at the news, surrounding Kai and jumping up and down while chanting, “Money! Money! Money!”

“To see my mom and dad on the big screen telling me I got put on scholarship, it means the world to me,” Money told his teammates, “but it wouldn’t be possible without you guys.”

Money racked up more than 13,000 yards and scored 155 touchdowns in his four years at St. Joseph. He scored his first collegiate touchdown earlier this season in the Longhorns’ win over the University of Texas at El Paso.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday