Former St. Joseph star Kai Money earns scholarship at U.T.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Kai Money, a former standout quarterback at Brownsville St. Joseph who walked on to the University of Texas football team as a wide receiver, is now on scholarship.

Texas head coach Tom Herman made the decision last week and called Money’s parents to help him break the news.



They recorded a video message to Kai, which was played on the video board at Darrel K. Royal Memorial Stadium after a Longhorns practice.



“Kai boy,” said Phillip Money, standing next to his wife, Lisa. “Your mom and I are super, super happy for you. All your hard work over the years, has paid off. You’re now on scholarship.”

The team erupted at the news, surrounding Kai and jumping up and down while chanting, “Money! Money! Money!”

“To see my mom and dad on the big screen telling me I got put on scholarship, it means the world to me,” Money told his teammates, “but it wouldn’t be possible without you guys.”



Money racked up more than 13,000 yards and scored 155 touchdowns in his four years at St. Joseph. He scored his first collegiate touchdown earlier this season in the Longhorns’ win over the University of Texas at El Paso.



