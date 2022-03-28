RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former law enforcement officer will spend a decade in prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

On Friday, Donald Thomas Dehnert, 50, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography possession. A Harris County district court judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Dehnert, a former Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, was arrested on March 28, 2018, during a sting operation by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Dehnert attempted to solicit sex from an undercover officer’s 5 and 11-year old daughters.

During the investigation, Dehnert admitted to possessing child pornography. Images were found on his flash drive of nude children under the age of two.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes three years after his arrest in hopes of the judge lowering his sentence. However, the judge gave him a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Dehnert had worked for the sheriff’s office since 1992. He was fired from his position after his arrest.