OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him.

Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years.

During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, SWAT tactical equipment and a canine unit.

His leadership made the construction of the sheriff’s administration building and jail complex in Olmito possible.

“How fitting that this building is named after him, because after all, he’s the one that had the foresight, years and years ago when nobody was thinking about it to buy this property and had this built knowing that we were going to need this in the future. He’s very ahead of his time and he was just a man of the people and I certainly miss him and I know the community misses him and loves him,” Cameron County District Attorney, Luis Saenz told ValleyCentral.

Lucio had a long background in law enforcement as the Chief of Police for the City of Mercedes, Captain of Police for the City of Harlingen, and Cameron County Sheriff.

The dedication ceremony was attended by county officials and different law enforcement agencies.

A baseball field at Victor Park in Harlingen is also named after Lucio for his years of dedication to the Youth Baseball League.