SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former officer with the San Juan Police Department was sentenced after a major crash that left one seriously injured.

Ricardo Daniel Martinez was sentenced to 10 years with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department on Dec. 9, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez was also ordered to serve 60 consecutive days in the county jail.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Martinez was travelling eastbound on Business 83 and “failed to maintain a single lane,” swerving into the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head-on, police said.

The individual in the vehicle sustained “serious bodily injuries” and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Former San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin previously told ValleyCentral that Martinez was a police officer with the department, but was not on duty at the time of the accident. Martinez was also hospitalized after the crash.

Martinez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail April 25, records show. He resigned from the police department the day of his arrest, authorities said.