SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer was arrested after a major crash in November 2021.

Ricardo Daniel Martinez was arrested on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injuries, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

San Juan PD confirmed to ValleyCentral that Martinez was a police officer with the department at the time of the crash but was not on duty.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Martinez was traveling eastbound on Business 83. He failed to maintain a single lane, swerving into the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head-on, San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin said.

The individual in the other car sustained serious bodily injuries, was hospitalized, and has since been released.

Martinez was also hospitalized after the crash, according to Morin.

Martinez resigned from the department on the day of his arrest, after he was released from the hospital.