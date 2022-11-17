SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show.

Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records.

Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin previously confirmed to ValleyCentral that Martinez was a police officer with the department but was not on duty at the time of the crash.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Martinez was travelling on eastbound Business 83 and “failed to maintain a single lane,” swerving into the westbound lane and striking a vehicle head-on, police said.

The individual in the other car sustained serious bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

Martinez was also hospitalized as a result of the crash, and resigned from the police department on the day of his arrest.

He was arrested April 25 and his bond was set at $50,000, records indicate.