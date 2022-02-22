EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Nate Carman as the finalist for the superintendent position.

The announcement was made at a Special Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

Dr. Carman had previously served as superintendent at the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District in South Texas.

“I’ve had conversations with the board during the interview process, I understand they would like me to begin as soon as possible. Of course I have to work that out with the board of trustees in San Benito, but my intent is shortly after the board approves my contract here that I would be starting very soon afterward,” Said Carmen.

Carmen saying he has nine years of experience as a superintendent but that SISD will be the biggest.

“I am both excited and humbled at the opportunity, but in San Benito it is still a 6A school district so the programs, the extra curricular actives will be very similar to there are here it will be just scaled up and working with a great team I feel like we can handle the challenges,” said Carmen.

Carmen says he is not fluent in Spanish but says he has worked four and a half years in a border school district with similar demographics to Socorro.

“It was not a hindrance to my performance there and I do not believe it will be a hindrance to my performance here in Socorro,” said Carmen.

SISD Board of Trustees President David Morales says there was a candidate from El Paso that was interviewed for the position. However, he says Dr. Carmen’s Qualifications speak for themselves. Explaining what he was looking for in the candidates during the interview process.

“Personally, I was looking at high performance I wanted our district to score well in the state assessment. We were looking at our scores opposed to the rest of the region and at the state level and we were hoping that we can continue striving the way we have been. We’ve had a lot of success and I believe now with this gentleman here he can take us to the next level,” said Morales.

Some SISD employees were at the meeting to hear in person who the next superintendent would be.

“There are so many changes that are happening and we need a strong leader to help us through these tough times right now,” said Special education teacher Sylvia Amor who has been teaching in the district for almost 16 years.

Another district employee, school bus driver James Brown tells KTSM 9 News he is hopeful that Carmen not being from El Paso will mean he will bring in fresh ideas.

“Maybe things we don’t ordinarily maybe think of in El Paso here in El Paso, So I think it will be a good change. You know I can’t base any judgement or anything until the gentleman gets in and then lets see where it goes from there, said Brown.

The SISD school board will official vote on the position in March during the school board meeting and pending that vote Carmen will begin on March 15.

The search for a new superintendent has been on going after previous superintendent Jose Espinosa resigned in May of 2021.

As we’ve previously reported Espinoza received more than half a million dollars as part of his separation agreement.

Shortly after his resignation, Marta Carmona was named the interim.

In September the Socorro ISD Board of Trustees selected JG Consulting to help with the searching process for a new superintendent.