Former RGV congressman and wife make major gift to Texas A&M HEC

MCALLEN, Texas — To ensure students of the Rio Grande Valley receive a quality education, longtime community leaders Marty and Rubén Hinojosa established the first endowment for the Texas A&M McAllen Higher Education Center (HEC).

The university said the Hinojosas’ $250,000 gift, funded through the sale of real estate, creates the Martha L. and Rubén E. Hinojosa Endowed Professorship.

Through the Texas A&M Foundation it will support a professor in science, technology, engineering, math, medicine or energy who is pursuing cutting-edge teaching, research, service and professional development activities.

This gift underscores the couple’s continued support for the region’s educational systems.

“Congressman Hinojosa has long been a champion of education and the Rio Grande Valley, so it is only fitting that their generous gift creates the first endowed professorship for the McAllen Higher Education Center,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “The McAllen Center has been a huge success and will be a vital component of Texas A&M University forever.”

Read the full story here.