Former Primera police officer pleads guilty to producing child pornography

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A former police officer of the Primera Police Department pleaded guilty to installing hidden cameras in a child’s room to produce child pornography.

Joel Alex Sandate, 32, plead guilty on Thursday to the child pornography charge.

Sandate was arrested in March 2020 after another Primera police officer found the material and reported it to authorities.

According to officials, Sandate installed hidden cameras to capture recordings of a minor female from September 2019 to March 2020. He saved the recorded videos onto various computer media devices.

Sandate faces up to 10 years in prison for this crime. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine.

Sandate was previously involved in a domestic dispute that led to the death of his wife in 2016 while he was a member of the Los Fresnos CISD police department. Investigators found Sandate’s wife dead at their residence from a gunshot wound, however, no conclusion was ever released.