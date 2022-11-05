RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar is hosting a “Get Out The Vote” rally in Laredo Monday.

Cuellar will be joined by Former U.S. President President Bill Clinton at the rally.

Congressman Cuellar is running for re-election to the House of Representatives in the 28th Congressional District of Texas.

Cuellar is supported by Former President Clinton, who could make a potential stop in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

While Cuellar has confirmed Clinton’s visit, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa has stated the visit is tentative.

ValleyCentral is still learning more details and will be updated as more information becomes available.