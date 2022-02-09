HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man wanted for multiple charges related to family violence and threatening law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the Donna Police Department announced they arrested Ramon Regalado Jr., 29, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat – family violence. His bond has not been set for these charges.

Police say Regalado choked his estranged wife and threatened her with a weapon.

Regalado, a former police officer with the UTRGV Police Department, also made threats against law enforcement, according to a release.

Regalado was arrested on Nov. 15 2021 for aggravated assault against a dating partner or family member and official oppression. He received a $27 thousand bond for these charges and was released the following day. Regalado has yet to be indicted for these charges.