PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Pharr Police Chief Andrew Harvey was arrested Sunday, records indicate.

(Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

Harvey, 53, was charged with resisting arrest search/transport and silent abusive call/electric communication to 911 service, according to Hidalgo County Records.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to 1000 block of W. Daffodil Avenue regarding abusive calls to 911.

Police approached a man, identified as Harvey, and arrested him for abusive calls to 911, Pharr City Officials said.

This is an ongoing case.