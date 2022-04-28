HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a coworker at Palmview’s H-E-B in 2016.

On Tuesday, Raul Lopez, 31, was given two life sentences for murder and attempted murder charges for a November 2016 shooting. Additionally, Lopez was given a total of 45 year-sentences for numerous other charges. His prison sentences are set to run concurrently.

Lopez was convicted in March of murdering his H-E-B coworker, Mario Pulido, 48, on the morning of Nov. 28, 2016 after firing several gunshots at an employee lounge. Lopez was also found guilty of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted capital murder.

Palmview police said in 2016 that Lopez fired more than a dozen shots at a break room window of the H-E-B store in Palmview. Four H-E-B employees were hit by the gunfire.

Pulido died at the scene of the crime. The other three were transported to the hospital but survived the shooting.

Lopez, an employee of the Palmview H-E-B at the time, was described as “paranoid” by police. A former Palmview police chief stated Lopez was worried the other employees were “out to get him” and that he only intended to scare his coworkers, not injure them.

He initially fled the scene but later turned himself over to investigators and even provided a map on where to find the disposed of weapon, according to Palmview police.

During the trial, Lopez attempted to present an insanity defense. However, the jury found him sane and declared him guilty.