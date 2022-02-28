HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of killing an H-E-B coworker and injuring others in a shooting will soon face trial for his charges.

Raul Lopez, 31, is facing one murder charge, three attempted murder charges, three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, and an attempted murder of multiple persons charge. He is set for trial on March 7 and March 8.

On Nov. 28, 2016, at 3:15 a.m., police say Lopez fired more than a dozen shots at a break room window of the H-E-B store in Palmview. Four H-E-B employees were hit by the gunfire.

Mario Pulido, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. The other three were transported to the hospital but survived the shooting.

Lopez, an employee of the Palmview H-E-B at the time, was described as “paranoid” by police. A former Palmview police chief stated Lopez was worried the other employees were “out to get him” and that he only intended to scare his coworkers, not injure them.

He initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to investigators and even provided a map on where to find the disposed weapon, according to Palmview police.

In January 2017, Lopez was indicted for the charges. Lopez’s attorneys have filed motions for him to use an insanity defense in the trial. Several doctors have been issued subpoenas regarding the case.