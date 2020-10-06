Former Mission pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault prohibited from practicing medicine

A Mission pastor has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman after injecting her with an unknown substance. (Photo courtesy: Edinburg Police Department)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Medical Board sent a cease-and-desist order to a former Mission pastor that prohibits him from practicing medicine in Texas.

Melquisedec Chan is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of practicing medicine without a license.

A cease-and-desist letter serves to warn Chan that legal action may take place if he does not stop practicing medicine without a license.

The disclosure was included in the The Texas Medical Board newsletter. that was released Tuesday morning.

Chan is accused sexually assaulted an unconscious woman after injecting her with an unknown substance.

A female parishioner of Vida Abundante reported to police in 2018 that the church’s pastor, then 52-year-old Chan, sexually assaulted her at her Edinburg home when treating her for an illness, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.

Vida Abudante’s website listed Chan as a professional surgeon. But, the Texas Medical Board disclosed that Chan was not licensed to practice medicine in the United States.

Chan pleaded not guilty to the charges and since then was released on a $340,000 bond, while he awaits trial in December.