MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Mission announced the death of former mayor Norberto Salinas has died.

Salinas was involved in politics more than 40 year. He was first elected as Hidalgo County commissioner in 1980.

He was elected mayor in 1998 and held the office for 20 years.

He served on a number of state boards, including the Texas Funeral Commission, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and other agencies.

No funeral arrangements have been released.