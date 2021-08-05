Former Mission mayor files lawsuit against City over $20M contract

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Mission Mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas filed a lawsuit against the City of Mission for an energy-saving services contract awarded to an Indianapolis-based company, according to a press release.

The city awarded a $20 million contract to Performance Services Inc (PSI) to replace household water meters and LED lights in public buildings.

The lawsuit, filed in Hidalgo County Court, specifies that the City of Mission did not follow “the proper procurement and competitive bidding process; thus, creating an illegal debt.”

“It’s a contract that takes advantage of the residents of Mission and one of the worst things that Mayor O’caña’s administration has done in the last three years,” Beto Salinas said in a statement.

On March 8 the Mission city council passed a resolution to sign a contract with PSI, which stated the city would not pay PSI for the first two years. However, at the end of the month, PSI sent the city an invoice for $1,473,514, which the city paid on April 16, according to the press release.

“In the case of the PSI contract, the city should have waited to be financially stable and develop the project in-house. Modernization is needed but not at such a high cost to the taxpayers,” Salinas said in a statement.

Salinas filed the lawsuit as a Mission resident and is being represented by his son, Ricardo Salinas. According to a press release, Salinas will seek re-election in May 2022.

“While the City of Mission has not been served with this lawsuit, the City does not comment on any pending or potential litigation,” a City of Mission spokesperson said in a statement.

Editor’s note: All documents linked were provided by Beto Salinas’ attorney.