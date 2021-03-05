Former Mission mayor Beto Salinas announces candidacy to regain position

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A local politician who spent 20 years as mayor of Mission is announcing that he will once again seek the position for the 2022 election.

Beto Salinas served as mayor from 1998 to 2018 during which he states the city’s worth expanded from “$700 million” to “$4.9 billion” under his leadership.

Salinas stated in a release that he wants to return “everything back in place” in the city.

“They [new administration] don’t understand city government and spent the money by giving city employees $1 an hour raise except the fire department and police department and it was not in the budget,” Salinas commented in the release.

Salinas went on to state that there are several budget issues within the city. He also noted that the short-staffed police department currently in service is unacceptable and new officers need to be hired to fill vacancies.

The former mayor was ousted from his position in a June 2018 runoff election by Dr. Armando O’Cana.

Salinas lost to O’Cana by just 157 votes.

Following the results of the runoff election, Salinas filed a lawsuit against O’Cana claiming the challenger committed election fraud.

Salinas argued in the lawsuit that O’Cana could not have gained the volume of support he did from the original May 2018 election, where Salinas received a majority but not a plurality, to the June 2018 runoff where O’Cana won.

A lower district court ruled in Salinas’s favor in October 2018 to void the election after they ruled that at least 48 votes were bribed.

However, O’Cana appealed to the 13th Court of Appeals who sided with O’Cana. Salinas sent the case to be reviewed by the Texas Supreme Court, who denied to review the decision.

O’Cana has served as mayor since June 2018.