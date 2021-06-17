Former Mission Catholic school teacher arrested for improper student relationship

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an incident where they say a Mission private school teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court documents, Mario Javier Delgado, 32, was arrested on Wednesday for an improper relationship with a student at Juan Diego Catholic Academy where he previously worked as a history teacher.

Police state the relationship between Delgado and the unnamed student took place between December 2019 and May 2021.

Investigators first looked into the incident on June 2 when the student told a school counselor about what was going on with Delgado.

The school counselor told police that the victim made an outcry to her on May 27. School officials then confronted Delgado about the incident, where he confessed to having an emotional and physical relationship with the student.

During the confession, the probable cause affidavit states Delgado said “I did it with her once.” Delgado told officials it happened once and was a mistake on his part.

However, the victim told police that a sexual relationship between the two had taken place from March 2020 to April 2021.

Delgado is charged with having an improper relationship between a student and educator, a second-degree felony.

He was given a $100 thousand bond and as of Thursday, remains in Hidalgo County Jail.