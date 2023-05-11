MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Mission private school teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested this week after failing to appear in court, records show.

Records show an arrest warrant was issued for Mario Javier Delgado Jr., who was booked into Hidalgo County jail Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The Hidalgo County clerk told ValleyCentral the arrest comes after Delgado failed to appear in court for 2021 charges of sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship with a student.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Delgado was arrested in 2021 for having an improper relationship with a student at Juan Diego Catholic Academy where he previously worked as a history teacher.

Mission police said the relationship between Delgado and the unnamed student took place between December 2019 and May 2021. Investigators began looking into the case after the student made an outcry to the school counselor.

School officials confronted Delgado about the incident, where he confessed to having an emotional and physical relationship with the student.

During the confession, the probable cause affidavit states Delgado said “I did it with her once.” Delgado told officials it happened once and was a mistake on his part.

However, the victim told police that a sexual relationship between the two had taken place from March 2020 to April 2021.

Officials say Delgado has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 21. His bond is set at $25,000.