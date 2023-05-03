MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former coach at William Harrell Middle School was sentenced for an improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child, records show.

David Bryan Reyes was given 10 years of probation, with 240 hours of community service on a charge of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student after being given deferred adjudication, according to Hidalgo County records.

The indictment stated that on March 20, 2021, Reyes sent a text message to a Weslaco East High School student asking if she had used a sex toy he gave her.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Reyes was initially arrested in April 2021 after an investigation revealed he gave a minor items sexual in nature. He was arrested again in June 2021 after three additional victims came forward saying that he sexually assaulted them.

The report stated that the victims ranged from 13 to 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, with them ranging from one year ago to 20 years ago.

According to the Hidalgo County District Clerk’s Office, Reyes pleaded guilty to count 1 of sexual assault of a child. Three additional counts of indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child were dismissed.

As part of his sentencing, Reyes was ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender and not have contact with the victims.