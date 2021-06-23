Former Mercedes ISD coach arrested for child sexual assault again

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — A former coach with the Mercedes Independent School District (ISD) has been arrested again after three more victims came forward saying that he sexually assaulted them.

According to a release, David Bryan Reyes, 53, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Officials say three female victims came forward during an investigation on Reyes.

The former Sgt. Willliam G. Harrell Middle School boys basketball coach was first arrested in April after an investigation revealed Reyes gave a minor items of a sexual nature and made several verbal sexual advances, while employed with the district.

At the time, Reyes posted his $50 thousand bond and was released from jail on April 17.

However, he was arrested again when the three victims came forward and accused Reyes of sexual assault and inappropriate touching. The victims ranged from 13 years old to 16 years old at the time of the incidents. The reports range from one year ago to twenty years ago.

Reyes faces a total bond of $240 thousand for these charges.