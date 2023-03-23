MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The former city attorney of Mercedes pleaded guilty to stealing federal grant money.

Juan R. Molina pleaded guilty to a charge of federal program theft Tuesday, according to federal records.

Molina, who was the Mercedes city attorney from August 2014 to February 2019, was arrested in May 2022. A federal indictment stated that Molina “did embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud” a total of at least $5,000.

The indictment states that the money was then deposited into an account used for real estate in, or around, Mercedes.

ValleyCentral previously reached out to City of Mercedes officials, who released the following statement:

“The City of Mercedes will continue to cooperate with federal officials as we seek justice for Mercedes.”

Molina will remain out on bond, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 9, records show.