HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former youth league soccer coach will spend over 17 years in prison after being convicted of soliciting a child online and producing child porn.

On Friday, Oscar Hinojosa, 36, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison by a judge in the Southern District of Texas.

Hinojosa pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2021 to sexual exploitation of children while he coached the McAllen Dynamo, a youth team in the South Texas Dynamo Jr.’s Academy.

According to court records, Hinojosa had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl that was on the team he coached. Hinojosa told the child he loved her and expressed a sexual desire for her. Hinojosa requested the child send him nude photos on multiple occasions.

A police report was made by the child’s mother, who found the messages on her daughter’s phone and discovered the conversations between her and her soccer coach.

Hinojosa made a similar attempt to create a similar relationship with another child on his soccer team, but his attempts were unsuccessful, according to court records.

The McAllen Dynamo removed Hinojosa from his position following his arrest on July 2, 2021 by the Mission Police Department. An investigation was then done on the matter by Mission police and Homeland Security Investigations’s McAllen office.

The court found that Hinojosa abused his position by grooming the child to exploit themself to him.

Hinojosa will be required to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release upon his release from prison.

“With this sentencing, we have removed a dangerous child predator from the community and sent a message that we are committed to aggressively pursuing anyone who seeks to exploit children,” said Shane Folden, special agent in charge for HSI San Antonio. “We will continue to dedicate our law enforcement resources to identify and bring to justice predators who traumatize and victimize children.”

It was also found that Hinojosa is unlawfully present in the United States. He may face removal from the United States following his release.