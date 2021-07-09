Former McAllen soccer coach arrested for online solicitation of minor

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A coach with a McAllen kids soccer team has been terminated from his position following an online incident with a minor.

According to public records, Oscar Eloy Hinojosa was arrested by the Mission Police Department on Thursday, July 2 for soliciting a minor online.

Hinojosa formerly coached the McAllen Dynamo, a youth team in the South Texas Dynamo Jr.’s Academy, which serves as an affiliate to MLS’s Houston Dynamo.

However, Hinojosa is no longer employed with the team following this incident.

The former coach is charged with online solicitation of a minor and remains in jail on a $150 thousand bond.

KVEO has reached out to Mission police for an affidavit that will provide more information on Hinjojosa’s arrest. We are awaiting a response from the department. This story will be updated when more information is available.