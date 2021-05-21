Former McAllen police officer sues city for wrongful termination, documents say

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A former McAllen police officer is launching a lawsuit of wrongful termination against the city of McAllen, according to the attorney representing him.

Attorney Ric Godinez said Officer Edgar Devora was wrongfully terminated by the McAllen Chief of Police on April 29 because of his disability and after he filed and instituted a workman’s compensation claim.

Officer Edgar Devora said he is seeking benefits to which he was entitled after becoming disabled from a gunshot wound by an assailant’s bullet while in the line of duty.

Officer Devora has been with the department since November 2017 as a patrol officer with an exemplary service record. He is a licensed peace officer in Texas and is currently unemployed with a family, Attorney Godinez.

Statement from the city of McAllen: