Former McAllen ISD school board member passes away

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Independent School District (ISD) announced the death of former school board member, Eduardo Izaguirre.

McAllen ISD said Mr. Izaguirre served on the McAllen Board of Trustees from 1975-85. He twice served as Board President in 1979-80 and 1984-85.

Izaguirre served during a time of major growth for the district with seven new schools opening up during his time on the board, said the district’s news release.

A new sports stadium opened in 1976, McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, which is still the largest in the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen Memorial High School opened in 1980, about seven decades later.

Other successes during Izaguirre’s tenure include the Regional Regional Day School Program for the Deaf and a district-wide orchestra program.

Eduardo Izaguirre made an impact on thousands of McAllen ISD children that has stood the test of time, said the news release.