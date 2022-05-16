MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former instructional assistant at a McAllen ISD elementary was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Ramiro Vasquez was sentenced to 121 months in prison, and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to 20 victims, a release by the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

In January 2020, an investigation into child sexual abuse material on the internet led to the discovery of Vasquez.

Authorities conducted a search at his residence and seized multiple electronic devices. According to the release, one of the devices was currently in the process of downloading child sexual abuse material at the time of the search.

The search resulted in the discovery of 8,601 images, and 1,366 videos of child sexual abuse material.

Vasquez plead guilty on March 3, 2021.

Vasquez will be ordered to register as a sex offender, and will serve an additional eight years on supervised release after his prison sentence. He will also be required to comply with certain requirements that restrict his access to children and the internet.