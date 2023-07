McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen High School baseball player signed a contract to play professionally with the New York Yankees.

Aaron Nixon, a right-handed relief pitcher who played recently with Mississippi State, signed a free agent deal with the Yankees Tuesday, the school announced.

In 2023 with Mississippi State, Nixon had an ERA of 2.66 with 24 strikeouts. Nixon attended the University of Texas in 2021 and 2022, where he was the closer, accumulating a total of 14 saves.