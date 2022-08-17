EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than three years after his arrest, former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is on trial.

Opening arguments began Tuesday afternoon in his voter fraud trial.

Molina and his wife surrendered to authorities after being charged with voter fraud during the 2017 mayoral election.

The former mayor is accused of changing voters’ addresses for those who did not live in Edinburg and bribing people for their vote.

Jury selection was held last week and opening statements began Tuesday.

Molina was accompanied by his wife inside the packed courtroom.

Throughout the testimony, lawyers argued over the definition of an address and what defines breaking the law.

A representative from the Hidalgo County Elections Department testified on the correct way residents can change an address to vote.

“They can come to the office and change their address, or they will just download the application and send it in, another option will be online,” said the representative.

Molina pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts of voter fraud.

If convicted, he could face up to 99 years in prison.