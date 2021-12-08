Former Matamoros police officer imprisoned for producing child porn

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Mexican police officer will spend time in U.S. federal prison after authorities discovered he had produced hundreds of files of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Martinez, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing sexually-explicit content of an eight-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 6, 2021, Fernandez-Martinez was crossing through into the United States in the pedestrian lane of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent noticed inconsistencies in his statements.

Fernandez-Martinez, a former Matamoros police officer, was referred to a secondary inspection where investigators searched his phone and discovered pornographic images of a female child, according to the complaint.

Fernandez-Martinez was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and charged the following day.

Further investigation revealed that from August 2020 to January 2021, Fernandez-Martinez possessed 141 videos and 82 images of child pornography.

Investigators learned Fernandez-Martinez used his cell phone to record videos of the eight-year-old girl.

Fernandez-Martinez plead guilty to these charges on Aug. 4, 2021.

He will spend 30 years in prison for this offense, after which he will spend 10 years on supervised release.

Fernandez-Martinez is also required to register as a sex offender and pay a total of $55,000 in special assessments.