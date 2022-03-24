MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tania Ramirez, a former candidate for Hidalgo County Judge, announced that she has filed a lawsuit against Judge Ricardo “Richard” F. Cortez.

“The administration of this past election egregiously violated many provisions of the Election Code and denied individuals across the county their fundamental right to vote,” the release stated.

The release goes on to say that the violations affected the outcome of the election and that a winner should not be declared given the circumstances.

Some of the violations referenced include the “closure of polling locations throughout the county, especially in Precinct 3, which had 50% fewer polling locations than any other precincts.”

Additionally, the release stated that Democratic Early Voting Ballot violated the law by not instructing voters how to fix defective mail ballots, which lead to a total of 488 rejection letters.

Lastly, the release states that illegal mail ballots were counted in favor of Cortez and “should be subtracted from his total.”