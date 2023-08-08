BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, a former Jubilee Academy athletic coordinator was sentenced to 40 years in prison for child sex crimes.

A news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s office said Deira Alan Glover pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division by 357th District Court Judge Juan Magallanes.

Glover, according to the news release, was employed by the Jubilee Academy in Brownsville and would, after hours, stalk the internet and social media to contact, groom, meet, and ultimately sexually violate young children.

“Parents, I urge you keep a watchful eye on your child’s social media use. Unfortunately, there are others like Glover that wait in the shadows to prey on our children by using the internet, social apps, chat rooms, and other social media platforms,” said District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.